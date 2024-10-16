Dixon native serves where future Navy warfighters train

BILOXI, Miss. – A U.S. Navy aerographer’s mates are highly trained, and this training begins at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training unit located at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davis, a Dixon native, is an electrician’s mate stationed at CNATTU Keesler serving as an instructor. Davis graduated from Dixon High School and joined the Navy seven years ago.

”Both of my parents, Judd and Kahla Davis, served in the Navy for 21 years each,” Davis said. “I joined because I wanted to follow their example and serve my country just like they did while making my own memories and experiences.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Dixon.

“Serving in the Navy means so much to me, as it is a way to continue my family’s legacy of military service while also giving me a sense of purpose and direction in my own life,” Davis said. ”My hometown taught me that perseverance and dedication are the keys to success in life.”

A Navy aerographer’s mates are experts in meteorology and oceanography who provide environmental information to support Navy missions. They collect, record and analyze weather and oceanographic information. CNATTU Keesler is a training command that falls under Naval Education and Training Command, the largest shore command in the Navy, with more than 24,000 military and staff personnel at more than 624 subordinate activities, sites, talent acquisition groups, stations and detachments across the world.

Davis has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”I am most proud of advancing to electrician’s mate second class, so that I may guide my junior sailors to advance in their own careers,” Davis said.

Davis also is a qualified thermal imagery surveyor on electrical equipment.

”I was the only sailor qualified on my ship, USS Theodore Roosevelt, to perform this maintenance item,” Davis said. “I gave training to other sailors on the ship to ensure they were qualified as well.”

Davis is grateful to others for helping to make a Navy career possible.

”I would like to thank my mom and stepmom, Bridget Davis, for all their love and support throughout my life and career,” Davis said. “They have turned me into the person I am today.”