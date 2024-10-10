Dixon Eagle Scout hopeful completes church walkway project

Cruz Ocampo talks about his Eagle Scout project Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, outside of Dixon Church of the Brethren. Ocampo and other Scouts poured concrete to make a pathway for parishioners. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Seeing a need and needing to see a project through was what motivated Cruz Ocampo, 17, of Troop 85 to tackle a project to earn his Eagle Scout status. With the help of members of the community and fellow Boy Scouts, Ocampo made the plans, organized the help and secured the materials to build a cement walkway at the Dixon Church of the Brethren, which charters Troop 85.

Ocampo’s motivation to take on this project was twofold: “Only 2% of Scouts become Eagle Scouts,” Ocampo said. “And the sidewalk will help the elderly not have to walk all the way around.”

Steve Voelker, the liaison between the troop and the church, sees a beneficial relationship between the two groups.

“We’re really glad to have them here,” Voelker said. “The Scouts use the pavilion in the summertime, and they help us with raking and trimming.”

Ocampo’s project wasn’t the first on the property. Dominic Lozano spearheaded another walkway to the shelter in 2021.

Securing materials and finding experts in sidewalk construction were the young Scout’s biggest challenges, and he would like to send out a special thanks to George Mobarak for donating the concrete, Dave Jenkins and Angie Velasquez from Helm Civil for their time and expertise, and the members and leaders of Troop 85.

At the end of the planning, lugging and digging, was Ocampo happy with the outcome?

With a big smile, he said, “Yes, I am.”