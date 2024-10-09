Fire destroys Galt home, sends two people to hospital

STERLING – The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to help determine the cause of a Galt house fire that sent two people to the hospital.

Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters were called at 10 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 5400 block of Anne Street, Galt, which is in Sterling’s rural fire district. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire showing from multiple doors and windows and a live electrical utility wire down on the driveway, according to a city of Sterling news release. Ten other fire departments soon were called to the scene to help fight the blaze.

While fire companies were en route, police were outside of the residence with a woman who lives at the home and was suffering smoke inhalation. She was taken to CGH Medical Center. A man who lives at the residence and who was home at the time of the fire drove himself to the hospital. Their medical conditions are unknown at this time, according to the release.

According to the release, firefighters’ access into the burning structure was hampered by heavy damage and the amount of items inside the home.

The fire was under control about 3 a.m, according to the release. Fire crews remained at the scene until about 5 a.m. to assist the state fire marshal. The building has been declared uninhabitable and a total loss.

The Dixon Rural, Polo, Milledgeville, Morrison, Prophetstown, Tampico, Lyndon, Amboy, Chadwick and Franklin Grove fire departments assisted at the scene. Lanark firefighters provided station coverage. No firefighters were injured.