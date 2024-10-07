3 children under 5 killed Monday in Eastern Iowa crash

CLINTON, Iowa — Three children, all under 5, were killed Monday morning when the SUV they were in was hit from behind by a truck towing a trailer, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of U.S. 30, near DeWitt, in Clinton County. A 1999 Grand Cherokee Jeep carrying two adults and four children was stationery, possibly stalled, in the outside lane of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 when it was read-ended by an eastbound truck, authorities said. Deputies arriving at the scene reported the Jeep was found in the south ditch adjacent to U.S. 30, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said. The two adults and a fourth child were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the injured were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals. Reports did not indicate where the third injured person was transported, nor were the ages of those victims listed in reports.

Authorities have not publicly announced those killed in the crash as of Monday night pending notification of family, according to the release. The three deceased children were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the ISP report.

The driver of the truck, who was traveling alone, was treated at Mercy Medical Center - Clinton.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for more than four hours after the crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating. The Low Moor Fire Department, Clinton and Camanche fire departments, Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Genesis Ambulance Service, Air Care from both Iowa City and Dubuque and MedForce Aeromedical Transport assisted at the scene.