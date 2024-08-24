Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office plans fishing derby for Sept. 7

Mena Appleman of Morrison casts her line into Lake Carlton during the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office and Mounted Patrol's annual fishing derby at Morrison-Rockwood State Park in Morrison on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Mounted Patrol Youth Fishing Derby will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Rockwood State Park, Morrison.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The fishing contest is open to all youths 15 and younger and is free for everyone. Prizes will be awarded to all youth participants throughout the morning. Grand prizes will be awarded for largest fish (total length) in each category. Special prizes will be awarded for individual efforts.

A parent or guardian must sign for each child.