Como man’s homicide remains unsolved, family frustrated

COMO — It has been four years since Jason Chapman of Como was found fatally shot in his yard. With no suspects or arrests in the case, his parents do not want the community to forget their son’s unsolved death.

“A killer is still walking our streets,” Dennis Hemminger, Chapman’s father, said last week. “Until they’re brought to justice, none of us are safe.”

Chapman, 43, the son of Dennis and Lorna Hemminger, was found dead in his yard on Front Street around 12:30 a.m. July 5, 2020. Investigators say the shooting occurred after 10:15 p.m. July 4, 2020.

In an interview with Shaw Local on Wednesday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said Chapman’s homicide is considered a cold case that is still actively being investigated as new leads come in.

“We’ve had many leads that our detective has followed up on, the latest being about a month and a half ago,” Booker said. “We don’t like to put out a lot of information so that we can accurately follow up on those leads.”

Despite some “very good leads” early in the case, no one has been arrested and no suspects have been named.

“We’ve done a lot of search warrants for phone records and stuff like that through the years,” Booker said. “This case stays at the top of our list because we want to get closure for the family.”

The Chapmans are still waiting for that day to come.

According to Chapman’s parents, two days before Chapman’s death, he paid them an unusual visit.

“Before Jason left that day, he told me he loved me and might not see me again,” Dennis said of Chapman, who was arrested Jan. 26, 2018, in Whiteside County, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, possession of meth and domestic battery in May 2018, and was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation.

Early on, investigators ruled out the possibility that his death may have been caused by a stray bullet fired by a Fourth of July reveler. Investigators have conducted dozens of interviews and searched the nearby Rock River with sonar devices looking for a weapon or other evidence to no avail.

Dennis said he last spoke with the sheriff’s office a year ago but was upset to find no new information or progression on the case. Booker said he understands the Hemmingers’ frustration. Dennis said he is frustrated with what he feels is a lack of communication from the sheriff’s office, sometimes waiting several weeks or more to get a response from those handling the case.

“If I had a loved one that was killed I would want to find out and do everything I could,” Booker said. “Sometimes, our investigations don’t move as fast as people would like because of the court system. Everything takes time and I feel terrible for them.”

Despite their frustration, detectives cannot share many details of the investigation with anyone, including the victim’s family, to avoid jeopardizing the case, Booker said.

“We always encourage anyone with information to call us on Crimestoppers where they can remain anonymous,” Booker said. “Someone has information on this case. We just need them to come forward.”

Over the years, the Hemmingers said they have been contacted by various people claiming to have information on their son’s murder. Sadly, none have been willing to officially report their claims to the police.

“Unless we have it right from the witness’ mouth and not third hand, that creates a problem,” Booker said. “We need concrete information with solid witnesses that will come forth to make an arrest.”

Until that person comes forward, it seems the Hemmingers will have to wait for closure.

“We can’t get any peace because we don’t know who shot him or why,” Lorna said. “You’re supposed to go before your kids, not the other way around.”