Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Elaina Allen

Newman freshman Elaina Allen was a Three Rivers East All-Conference honorable mention selection in girls basketball this past season. In track and field, she’s further demonstrating her athletic talents.
In a 12-team field at Riverdale’s Paul Parker Coed Invite on April 12, Allen won the 100 meters (12.9 seconds) and the 200 meters (26.86 seconds). She also ran a leg in Newman’s third-place 4x100 (54.42 seconds) and 4x200 relays (1:54.80) with Elizabeth Rude, Blair Grennan and Brooklyn Smith.
Allen has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for April 8-14. She answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little better.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Allen: Bus rides are a lot of fun.
What’s your favorite thing about track & field in general?
Allen: Friendships that are made.
What’s your favorite movie?
Allen: Pitch Perfect.
What is your perfect meal?
Allen: Chick-fil-A nuggets with a nice, cold orange Hi-C.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Allen: Teleportations, so I can be wherever I want to be at any time.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a meet?
Allen: Beauty And a Beat - Justin Bieber.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Allen: Zach Bryan music.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Allen: Hawaii - beach is nice and there are pigs.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Allen: Art with Mr. Reyes - snacks and makes jokes.
What is your favorite college or professional team? Favorite college or professional athlete?
Allen: Iowa women’s basketball. Gabby Marshall (Iowa Hawkeyes shooting guard).
You get to have dinner and talk track & field with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Allen: Sydney McLaughlin - role model in track. Brady Rude - first track coach, taught me a lot about track. Grandpa - for a good laugh.