Dixon man, 31, accused of cutting a woman, stabbing her dog

DIXON – A Dixon man is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies, after police say he cut a woman’s finger with a serrated knife that he also used to cut and stab her dog in the head and neck.

Ryan K. Henson, 31, who court records show also has lived in Sterling and Rock Falls, was charged Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Lee County court with those felonies and with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault, both misdemeanors, in the attack that Dixon police said happened the day before.

Henson also was charged the same day in a separate case with possession of methamphetamine. In it, he is accused of having fewer than 5 grams of the drug on March 4, 2024.

Aggravated battery and possession of meth each are punishable by two to five years in prison, while Henson faces one to three years on the cruelty charge. Probation also is an option.

The misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail.

His initial appearance is April 10.

Henson also has a pending misdemeanor case in Lee County, in which he is charged with battery, accused of shoving a man into a stair railing Dec. 8, the same day he was charged.

Henson has two previous felony battery convictions in Lee County.

On May 21, 2019, he was charged with two counts of battery, and on May 30, 20219, in a second case, he was charged with four counts of battery, two of which were misdemeanors.

On July 11, 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and, per a plea agreement, the other four counts were dismissed and he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation. On June 23, 2020, a petition to revoke his probation was filed.

Oct, 22, 2022, Henson pleaded guilty to the violation and to battery and was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

On Jan. 25, 2024, a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to pay or appear. On March 26, he was released with a notice to appear.