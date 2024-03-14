Rock Falls man wanted for aggravated battery turns himself in

MORRISON – A Rock Falls man with a long history of battery convictions, now accused of beating a 46-year-old man so badly that he fractured his skull and caused a brain bleed, Tuesday afternoon turned himself in to the sheriff’s department on a Whiteside County warrant for aggravated battery.

According to the charging document, which was filed March 7 then amended March 13 to add a misdemeanor battery charge, Jeremy Lemar Standard, 39, formerly of Sterling, Silvis and Moline, is accused of injuring two men on March 2 in rural Rock Falls.

He is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, which is punishable by two to five years in prison, or five to 10 years if he is eligible for an extended term, and with misdemeanor battery.

He is accused in the misdemeanor of also beating the second man, 35, but his injuries were not as severe.

Standard is being held in Whiteside County jail and has a preliminary hearing March 18.

His criminal history includes four felony battery convictions in three counties since 2002.

He was charged Jan. 13, 2014, in Whiteside with two counts of aggravated battery and one of attempted robbery. He was accused of attempting to rob a man at a Rock Falls bar on Jan. 1, demanding cash or his wallet then searching his pants pockets before striking him, knocking him unconscious and causing a concussion, the charging document says.

Standard pleaded guilty July 23, 2014, to one count of aggravated battery and was sentenced to fours years in prison. Per a plea agreement, the other two counts were dismissed.

He was charged Oct. 23, 2002, with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to rob a school or place of worship the day before; he was sentenced that Dec. 20 to four years for the robbery, the other charge was dismissed per a plea agreement.

He also had six criminal misdemeanor cased filed between 2002 and 2022 in Whiteside, all involving battery, disorderly conduct or theft charges. He was found not guilty in two of the battery cases, and pleaded guilty in the others.

Standard also has two felony convictions in Rock Island County, where he was charged Feb. 23, 2019, with two counts of battery, one a misdemeanor, and with violating an order of protection, a felony, and Sept. 20, with four counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one of aggravated battery of a pregnant person, and one of misdemeanor battery, in an incident that happened in East Moline.

According to court records, in the September incident, Standard hit a man, who fell to the ground and suffered a brain bleed, and hit a a woman in the face and pushed her to the ground.

He pleaded guilty April 22, 2020 to the felony battery in the February case, and to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the September case, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years’ probation on each, terms to run concurrently. All other charges were dismissed per a plea agreement, court records show.

On May, 5, 2011, in Lee County, Standard was charged with two counts of harassing a witness and one of attempted harassment, for threatening to harm a man who was to testify in a court case, the charging document says.

He pleaded guilty six days later to one count of harassment and was sentenced to two years; the other two counts were dismissed per a plea agreement.

He was charged Feb. 10, 2006, with aggravated battery and battery for punching a man in the face in Dixon. He pleaded guilty that Oct. 11 to aggravated battery and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ probation.

He also was charged in three misdemeanor cases in Lee County, two in 2002 for battery and retail theft, to which he pleaded guilty, and one in 2006 in which he was charged with battery in late January, which was dismissed about two weeks later, on Feb. 14.