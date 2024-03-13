Rock Falls man charged with stealing cash, costumes from Clinton, Iowa theater

CLINTON, Iowa – A 34-year-old Rock Falls man on probation for possession of meth in Whiteside County is jailed in Clinton, accused of breaking into the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on March 5 and stealing costumes, money, and musical and electronic equipment.

With the help of Rock Falls police, Robert Michael Keister, who court records show is formerly of Sterling and of Clinton, was arrested at his home March 8 with some of the stolen items found inside his vehicle, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.

Keister confessed, according to the release.

He is charged in Iowa with two counts of burglary, each punishable by up to five years in prison, and is being held on $10,000 bond. His next court date is March 19.

Gyrion could not be reached for further details.

In Whiteside County, Keister pleaded guilty on April 19, 2023, to two counts of possession of less than five grams of meth in two 2023 cases, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ probation.

Another possession of meth charge, filed in 2022, and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed per a plea agreement.

A petition to revoke his probation had not been filed as of Tuesday, March 12.