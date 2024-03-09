Letter: Support Bishop for state senate

I am writing to express my support for Illinois State Senate candidate Chris Bishop.

I believe he is the best candidate to represent the 37th District in the upcoming primary election on March 19. I have known Chris Bishop for over 20 years. It has been a pleasure seeing Chris grow from a boy helping out on his uncle’s construction sites, to his triumphs in athletics, to coaching high school sports together, and then to simply being a great friend.

I have personally known Chris to be honest, extremely hard working, dedicated to community service and all while being an amazing father to his two beautiful children. As a matter of fact, Chris once took time from his busy schedule to help me put a new roof on my house during the hottest day of the summer! When I needed help, he was there.

The 37th District will benefit greatly from a person always willing to go the extra mile for family, friends and community. These qualities are essential and will manifest in an unwavering commitment to open and transparent governance. Chris has consistently engaged with the community, actively listening to the concerns and aspirations of our residents. Chris is known for his collaborative approach, working across party lines to find common-sense solutions that benefit all constituents.

I believe Chris’s background in education and city government has given him a clear vision for the future of our state. His comprehensive understanding of the major issues facing our state and his ability to formulate effective policies make him a standout candidate for state senator.

I have confidence in Chris’s leadership and believe it will contribute significantly to the betterment of our community and the state as a whole. I wholeheartedly endorse Chris Bishop for state senator and encourage you to support his candidacy. I believe Chris will bring fresh ideas, dedication and a strong work ethic to the position, making a positive difference for our community and the state as a whole. I encourage my fellow residents to join me in supporting Chris Bishop for state senate on March 19.

Together, we can make a meaningful impact by electing a leader who is committed to representing the interests of all residents.

Jason LaMendola

Dixon

Jason LaMendola is the director of Sauk Valley Community College’s Police Academy.