Letter: Bishop is a leader the state needs

I want to publicly endorse Chris Bishop to serve as the next Illinois state senator of the 37th District.

Having witnessed his dedication to serve unselfishly the citizens of Dixon, I am confident that he is the leader our state needs. I have watched Chris grow into the leader he is today, from an outstanding student athlete and leader during his time at Dixon High School.

I turned the wrestling team over to Chris and he took the program to a new level. Chris was selected as the 2017 Illinois Coach of the Year and earned this award because of his ability to motivate young men through the challenges and adversity of high school. I also worked with Chris as a teaching colleague in the Dixon School District.

It is important to have leaders in our state who understand the needs of our community and possess the skills to address them effectively. Chris Bishop has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the city of Dixon and now stands ready to serve the citizens of the 37th District. Chris will stand above the rhetoric while his skill and ability work together with all stakeholders to make Illinois the very best state it can become.

I urge my fellow Dixon residents and residents of the 37th District to use your vote to send Chris Bishop to Springfield. I am confident that Chris Bishop will serve the 37th District with distinction and contribute to the betterment of Illinois.

Evan Thorpe

Dixon