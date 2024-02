LANARK – Are you tired of winter and needing a laugh?

Ann Young, former Freeport Journal Standard columnist, will be the featured speaker at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Lanark Public Library, 111 S. Broad St. Her program is titled “Good, Bad and Ugly of Travel.”

The event is free to attend and registration is not required. The Friends of the Lanark Public Library is sponsoring the program.