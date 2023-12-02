Oregon boys, girls basketball fall to Genoa-Kingston: SVM area roundup for Friday, Dec. 1

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 58, Oregon 57: At Oregon, the Cogs used a 33-26 second-half run to beat the Hawks in come-from-behind fashion on Friday.

Nole Campos led Oregon with 16 points, including five 3-pointers, while Noah Johnson scored 14 points and Jameson Caposey added 13 points.

Hayden Hodgson led Genoa-Kingston with 24 points.

Morrison 56, Wethersfield 49: At Kewanee, the Mustangs built a five-point halftime lead, then held off the Flying Geese with a 16-11 fourth-quarter run.

Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 18 points, Brenden Martin with 12 points, and Chase Newman and Dawson Hepner with eight points each.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 46, Oregon 16: At Oregon, the Cogs built a 27-9 halftime lead and rolled past the Hawks.

Oregon was led by Shaylee Davis with five points and Mya Engelkes with four points.

Ally Poegel paced Genoa-Kingston with 19 points.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,449, South Beloit 2,741: At Viking Lanes in South Beloit, the Dukes defeated the Sobos by 708 pins.

Dixon was led by Clark Bonnewell with a 663 series (178, 217, 268) followed by Wyatt Miller with a 586, David Laird with a 581, Daniel Sotelo with a 563, Cody Geil with a 543 and Aaron Fitzanko with a 513.