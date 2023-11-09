HALO announces Olds’ retirement

STERLING – HALO Branded Solutions is announcing the retirement of Dawn Olds, a member of the HALO family for over 35 years.

Old’s tenure at HALO has been marked by unwavering dedication, innovative leadership and a profound impact on both the company and the industry, according to a news release. Olds has played a pivotal role in HALO’s growth and standing in the marketplace, consistently driving innovation across accounting, IT, and operations. In her most recent endeavors, she has been instrumental in building the company’s corporate communication and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices.

“Dawn’s legacy at HALO is one of leadership, innovation and an unyielding commitment to excellence,” said Marc Simon, CEO of HALO. “She has been a driving force within our company. And her impact extends far beyond the walls of HALO, as she has also been a trailblazer in our industry, dedicating her time and expertise to promote the value of promotional products to the marketplace.”

Her contributions to the industry have been substantial, with her volunteer efforts and leadership roles, including serving as the president of the board of directors for Promotional Products Association International, according to the release. She has also been a mentor to numerous HALO employees.

“It has been an honor to contribute to our company’s success and to witness the incredible growth and innovation that has taken place over the years”, Olds said. “I am grateful for the friendships, the challenges and the countless opportunities to make a difference.”