DIXON - Addison Perales, manager of the Dixon Culver’s, was appointed to the company’s national training team.

Training team members are sent to new Culver’s locations and support the restaurant before and after a grand opening.

Perales has worked at the Dixon restaurant since 2017. Her long-term goal is to become a Culver’s franchisee and mentor her own true blue crew.

For more information, visit culvers.com.