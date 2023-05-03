New attempted murder charge levied against Sterling man

MORRISON – Prosecutors Wednesday added a new charge of attempted murder to the arson and home invasion charges a Sterling man already faces in a Dec. 10 incident.
Matthew R. Martinez, 28, is accused of stabbing a man and a woman multiple times with a knife after setting a fire in the attached garage then forcing his way into the Sterling woman’s home.
According to court records, the attempted murder charge relates to the Dixon man’s injuries. It is punishable by 20 to 80 years in prison.
Martinez initially was charged Dec. 12 in with home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery; aggravated arson while knowing people are present, arson involving personal property and residential arson charges were added Jan. 17.
Both home invasion and aggravated arson are punishable by six to 30 years in prison, while residential arson carries four to 15 years. One of the battery charges and arson of personal property are punishable three to seven years, the other battery by two to five years, and the residential arson by one to four years.
Martinez is in Whiteside County jail on $500,000 bond. He has a pretrial hearing May 24.
Before the attempted murder charge was added, his public defender filed a motion seeking to reduce his bond. A hearing on the motion, set for Wednesday morning, was canceled, although the motion still is pending.