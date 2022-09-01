Regional economic development seminar will be held in Savanna

SAVANNA — Northwest Illinois Economic Development based in Hanover and the city of Savanna will have an educational conference for small businesses at noon Sept. 8 at Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St.

Small business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders are invited to participate.

There will be presentations on grants, jobs, training programs and governmental resources geared toward business growth.

Presenting agencies are Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, Business Employment Skills Team, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Savanna Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center and the organizers.

For information, contact Northwest Illinois Economic Development at 815-297-7361 or dschmit@nwiled.org.