Lanark City Park to host Kids’ Summer Fun Fair

LANARK – Lanark City Park on Claremont Street in Lanark will be hosting a Kids’ Summer Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The fair will be free and open to the public and will have kid-focused games and activities.

The event will serve as a way to kick off the beginning of summer.

The Kids’ Summer Fun Fair will feature projects, games, bubbles, a scavenger hunt and other activities. Businesses and organizations will be offering information on the kid-centered activities they will have. Spaces still are available for organizations to present their opportunities for kids activities.

For information, visit the Lanark Facebook page. To reserve a free location by Friday, May 27, call 815-858-5511.