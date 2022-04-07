Dixon High School Theater boosters to hold Egg My Yard fundraiser

DIXON — Members of the Dixon High School Theater Booster club will “egg” yards in the Sterling, Dixon, Polo, and Rock Falls areas, part of an Egg My Yard fundraiser. Orders are due by Saturday.

Participants will wake up to find plastic eggs filled with toys and/or candy on their yards. Volunteer Easter Bunnies will deliver the eggs and spread them around the yard so participants can enjoy their own Easter egg hunt.

The egg deliveries will be between 8 p.m. and midnight on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. It’s $1 per egg, with 10% off orders with 25 or more eggs, use code 25eggs, and 15% off orders with 50 or more eggs, use code 50eggs.

To order egg, visit https://dixon-high-school-theatre-boosters.square.site/shop/fundraising/5. For pick-up options, delivery outside of the given areas, or more questions, contact Amanda Fuger at mrsafuger@gmail.com.