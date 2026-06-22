Single-family home sells for $530,000 in Plainfield

A 2,877-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2009, has changed hands.

The home at 25138 Presidential Avenue in Plainfield was sold on June 2 for $530,000, or $184 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property’s lot measures 10,102 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family house at 14450 Independence Drive, sold in May, for $520,500, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 25326 Declaration Drive, in December 2025, a 2,236-square-foot single-family home was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,877-square-foot single-family residence at 14402 Jefferson Avenue sold for $419,990, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.