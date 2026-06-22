Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $1.58 million

The single-family home located at 396 South Prospect Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 11, for $1.58 million, or $585 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,700 square feet. This single-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,565 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· In May, a single-family residence at 240 South Saint Charles Road sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 499 South Parkside Avenue, sold in June, for $2.2 million, a price per square foot of $525.

· At 266 South Claremont Street, in May, a 2,768-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $542. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.