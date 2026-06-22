Sale closed in Woodstock: $418,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 308 Fieldstone Drive in Woodstock was sold on June 5, for $418,000, or $218 per square foot.

The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 1,917 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been sold nearby:

· In January, a 3,174-square-foot single-family house at 339 Meadowsedge Drive sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 368 Meadowsedge Drive, in June 2025, a 2,360-square-foot single-family home was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,835-square-foot single-family house at 213 Fieldstone Drive, sold in November 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.