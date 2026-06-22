Residential home sells for $825,000 in Crystal Lake

A 4,517-square-foot residential property, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 1581 Grouse Way in Crystal Lake was sold on June 8 for $825,000, or $183 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A residential property at 4230 Greenfield Lane, sold in April, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· In May, a residential property at 6 Morningside Court sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $135.

· At 1353 Royal Oak Lane, in June, a 3,475-square-foot residential property was sold for $436,500, a price per square foot of $126. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.