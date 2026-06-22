Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $855,000

The single-family home located at 452 East Adams Street in Elmhurst was sold on June 8, for $855,000, or $322 per square foot.

The home, built in 1962, has an interior space of 2,653 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 522 East Park Manor Court, sold in April, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $323.

· In June, a single-family house at 928 East Hillcrest Avenue sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $258.

· At 675 East Edgewood Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,614-square-foot single-family home was sold for $487,000, a price per square foot of $302.