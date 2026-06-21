Three-bedroom home built in 1922 sells in Wheaton for $620,000

A single-family home located at 524 Western Avenue in Wheaton changed owners on June 1.

The 3,030-square-foot house, built in 1922, was sold for $620,000, or $205 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Wheaton that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a single-family house at 427 West Franklin Street sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 933 Wheaton Oaks Drive, in May, a 1,602-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 111 West Lincoln Avenue, sold in April, for $720,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.