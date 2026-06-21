Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $360,000

A single-family residence located at 1707 North 2479th Road in Ottawa has a new owner since May 22.

The 2,240-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $360,000, or $161 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.5 acres.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In October 2025, a 1,590-square-foot single-family residence at 2516 North 1704th Road sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· A single-family residence at 2520 North 1704th Road, sold in February, for $215,000.

· At 2548 North State Route 23 Road, in September 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $210,000.