Sale closed in Princeton: $145,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence, built in 1982, has changed hands.

The home at 1017 North Jacqualine Lane in Princeton was sold on May 29. The purchase price was $145,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,326 square feet.

Other homes in Princeton that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1111 North Jacqualine Lane, in June 2025, a single-family house was sold for $180,000.

· A single-family home at 824 North Marquette Street, sold in May, for $152,500.

· In May, a single-family residence at 1218 North Margaret Drive sold for $175,000.