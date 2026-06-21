Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $682,500 for a residential home

A 3,472-square-foot residential property, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The home at 141 Edgewater Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on June 3 for $682,500, or $197 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,881 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 98 Cedar Drive in Crystal Lake, in May, a residential property was sold for $361,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 1246 Pinewood Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $293. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A residential property at 2335 Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $615,000, a price per square foot of $294.