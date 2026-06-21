Residential home sells in DeKalb for $285,000

A residential property located at 326 Delcy Drive in DeKalb has a new owner since May 28.

The house was sold for $285,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,287 square feet.

Other homes in DeKalb have recently been purchased nearby:

· In March, a residential property at 231 River Drive sold for $189,912.

· At 2 Golfview Place, in May, a 2,717-square-foot residential property was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 419 Driftwood Drive, sold in April, for $262,000.