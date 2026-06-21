How much were the top 7 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, reported in the week of June 8?

A rural residence in Mendota that sold for $275,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $138,500. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $275,000, rural residence at 35588 2300 North Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 35588 2300 North Avenue in Mendota. The price was $275,000. The deal was finalized on May 22.

2. $178,500, single-family home at 311 West Franklin Street

The sale of the single-family home at 311 West Franklin Street in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $178,500. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on May 26.

3. $159,500, single-family home at 112 South 1st Street

The single-family house at 112 South 1st Street in Cherry has new owners. The price was $159,500. The deal was closed on May 22.

4. $140,000, condominium at 1004 Innsbruck Lane, Unit B

The condominium at 1004 Innsbruck Lane, Unit B in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000. The condo was built in 1979. The deal was finalized on May 26.

5. $103,500, single-family home at 602 South Park Avenue

The single-family residence at 602 South Park Avenue in La Moille has been sold. The total purchase price was $103,500. The transaction was completed on May 21.

6. $95,000, single-family home at 515 North Randolph Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 515 North Randolph Street in Princeton. The price was $95,000. The house was built in 1903. The deal was closed on May 22.

7. $18,000, single-family home at 211 East Pine Street

The single-family residence at 211 East Pine Street in Manlius has been sold. The total purchase price was $18,000. The deal was closed on May 21.