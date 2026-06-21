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How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County in the week of June 8?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $790,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 52 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $385,071, or $196 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $790,000, four-bedroom home at 26414 Rustling Birch Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 26414 Rustling Birch Way in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $790,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,237 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

2. $735,000, single-family home at 5751 Audrey Avenue

A 3,794-square-foot single-family home at 5751 Audrey Avenue in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 27.

3. $537,000, three-bedroom home at 415 Sudbury Circle

The single-family house at 415 Sudbury Circle in Oswego has new owners. The price was $537,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,360 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

4. $515,000, single-family home at 204 Country Lane

A 2,147-square-foot single-family house at 204 Country Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $515,000, $240 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 1.

5. $500,000, four-bedroom house at 317 Parker Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 317 Parker Place in Oswego. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 2,289 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

6. $500,000, single-family home at 617 Carnation Drive

A 2,325-square-foot single-family residence at 617 Carnation Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $215 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 28.

7. $480,500, single-family home at 13624 Arborview Boulevard

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 13624 Arborview Boulevard in Plainfield. The price was $480,500. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 2,753 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was closed on June 1.

8. $480,000, single-family home at 2883 McMurtrie Court

The single-family home at 2883 McMurtrie Court in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $480,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 29.

9. $462,500, three-bedroom home at 3107 Ernest Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3107 Ernest Drive in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $462,500. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,312 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 27.

10. $450,000, single-family home at 2060 Lyndhurst Lane

A 1,825-square-foot single-family house at 2060 Lyndhurst Lane in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $450,000, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

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