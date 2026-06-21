How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Lee County / Whiteside, reported June 8-14?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $725,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

The county saw a total of 22 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $120,985, or $106 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $725,000, single-family home at 17619 Grandview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17619 Grandview Drive in Sterling. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,584 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.

2. $350,000, single-family home at 3550 Stropes Road

The single-family home at 3550 Stropes Road in Erie has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.

3. $262,000, single-family home at 301 South Genesee Street

The single-family residence at 301 South Genesee Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $262,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

4. $232,500, single-family home at 903 Wiker Drive

The single-family house at 903 Wiker Drive in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $232,500. The transaction was completed on May 28.

5. $156,000, single-family home at 24849 Front Street

The sale of the single-family home at 24849 Front Street in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $156,000. The deal was closed on May 21.

6. $145,000, single-family home at 1009 Charles Street

The single-family residence at 1009 Charles Street in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000. The deal was finalized on May 21.

7. $105,000, single-family home at 823 5th Street

The single-family residence at 823 5th Street in Erie has new owners. The price was $105,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

8. $102,000, single-family home at 1212 East 15th Street

The single-family home at 1212 East 15th Street in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $102,000. The transaction was completed on May 27.

9. $100,000, single-family home at 603 2nd Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 603 2nd Avenue in Fulton. The price was $100,000. The deal was finalized on May 26.

10. $76,000, single-family home at 421 7th Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 421 7th Avenue in Erie has been finalized. The price was $76,000. The transaction was completed on May 28.