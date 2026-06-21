How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County, reported in the week of June 8?

A single-family home in Newark that sold for $585,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 28 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $214,714. The average price per square foot was $142.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $585,000, single-family home at 2953 North 4459th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2953 North 4459th Road in Newark has been finalized. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 3,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The transaction was completed on May 28.

2. $580,000, single-family home at 12 Cottage Green

A 1,350-square-foot single-family residence at 12 Cottage Green in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $430 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The deal was finalized on May 22.

3. $485,000, single-family home at 795 Lake Holiday Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 795 Lake Holiday Drive in Sandwich. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,540 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. The deal was closed on May 27.

4. $419,000, single-family home at 187 West Union Street

A 3,194-square-foot single-family residence at 187 West Union Street in Seneca has been sold. The total purchase price was $419,000, $131 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The transaction was completed on May 28.

5. $390,000, single-family home at 936 Suzy Street

The single-family residence at 936 Suzy Street in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,304 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The deal was finalized on May 27.

6. $360,000, single-family home at 1707 North 2479th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1707 North 2479th Road in Ottawa. The price was $360,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The deal was closed on May 22.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 1986 Rosemary Circle

The single-family residence at 1986 Rosemary Circle in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,376 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The deal was finalized on May 22.

8. $225,000, single-family home at 311 South Otter Creek Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 311 South Otter Creek Road in Streator has been finalized. The price was $225,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The deal was closed on May 28.

9. $205,000, single-family home at 709 South Park Street

A 1,086-square-foot single-family residence at 709 South Park Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $205,000, $189 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The transaction was completed on May 28.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 1130 Lafayette Street

A 1,695-square-foot single-family residence at 1130 Lafayette Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $118 per square foot. The home was built in 1926. The deal was closed on May 26.