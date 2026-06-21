Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County, reported in the week of June 8?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Newark that sold for $585,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 28 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $214,714. The average price per square foot was $142.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $585,000, single-family home at 2953 North 4459th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2953 North 4459th Road in Newark has been finalized. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 3,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The transaction was completed on May 28.

2. $580,000, single-family home at 12 Cottage Green

A 1,350-square-foot single-family residence at 12 Cottage Green in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $430 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The deal was finalized on May 22.

3. $485,000, single-family home at 795 Lake Holiday Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 795 Lake Holiday Drive in Sandwich. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,540 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. The deal was closed on May 27.

4. $419,000, single-family home at 187 West Union Street

A 3,194-square-foot single-family residence at 187 West Union Street in Seneca has been sold. The total purchase price was $419,000, $131 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The transaction was completed on May 28.

5. $390,000, single-family home at 936 Suzy Street

The single-family residence at 936 Suzy Street in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,304 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The deal was finalized on May 27.

6. $360,000, single-family home at 1707 North 2479th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1707 North 2479th Road in Ottawa. The price was $360,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The deal was closed on May 22.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 1986 Rosemary Circle

The single-family residence at 1986 Rosemary Circle in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,376 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The deal was finalized on May 22.

8. $225,000, single-family home at 311 South Otter Creek Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 311 South Otter Creek Road in Streator has been finalized. The price was $225,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The deal was closed on May 28.

9. $205,000, single-family home at 709 South Park Street

A 1,086-square-foot single-family residence at 709 South Park Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $205,000, $189 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The transaction was completed on May 28.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 1130 Lafayette Street

A 1,695-square-foot single-family residence at 1130 Lafayette Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $118 per square foot. The home was built in 1926. The deal was closed on May 26.

Real EstateUnited RobotsOttawaIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesLa Salle CountyStreatorLa Salle