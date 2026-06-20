Single-family home sells in Oswego for $560,000

A single-family residence located at 420 Raintree Drive in Oswego has a new owner since June 8.

The 2,855-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $560,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,367-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· At 700 North Sparkle Court, in April, a 2,977-square-foot single-family home was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $129. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 479 Raintree Drive, sold in January, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a single-family house at 410 Blue Ridge Drive sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.