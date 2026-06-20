Single-family home sells for $310,000 in Sycamore

A 1,372-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 915 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore was sold on June 1 for $310,000, or $226 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· At 1040 Bristol Drive, in March, a 1,509-square-foot single-family house was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family residence at 1208 Foxpointe Drive sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1119 Yorkshire Drive, sold in May, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.