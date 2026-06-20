Single-family home in Dixon goes for $420,000

A 1,798-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 1101 Northridge in Dixon was sold on May 22 for $420,000, or $234 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 13,000 square feet.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 301 Fieldstone Lane sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· A single-family residence at 117 Fox Trot, sold in April, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $116. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 401 Fieldstone Lane, in August 2025, a 1,224-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $259,000, a price per square foot of $212.