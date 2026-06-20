See all residential properties sold in Kendall County, June 8-14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Kendall County reported during the week of June 8. There were 53 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,200-square-foot property on Van Buren Street in Newark that sold for $217,500.

Aurora

· TTN Group LLC to Jason Laurence Traub, a single-family residence 2060 Lyndhurst Lane. $450,000, 1,825 square feet, $247 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Joliet

· Michael S Roemer And Kaley J Roemer Living TR and Roemer to Gustavo Calvillo and Xitlali Maria Calvillo, a single-family residence 1107 Van Dyke Road. $420,000, 2,512 square feet, $167 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lukaf Lapelis to Aminatou Bawa, a single-family residence 1108 Kolar Avenue. $430,000, 2,256 square feet, $191 per square-foot

Minooka

· Illinois Street LLC obtained a single-family residence 15903 Hanson Road. $180,000, 1,990 square feet, $90 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Montgomery

· Edgar Diaz Barragan and Andrea Diaz to Jesus A Perez Chavez, a single-family residence 2547 Prairie Crossing Drive. $420,000, 2,003 square feet, $210 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Pamela J. Muniz and Peter Muniz to Jacob Rozsypal and Sofija Rozsypal, a single-family residence 3150 Patterson Road. $450,000, 2,358 square feet, $191 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Kris A. Kearns and Traci A. Kearns to Joyce Heiser, a single-family residence 48 Garden Drive. $232,000, 1,024 square feet, $227 per square-foot

· George P. Balkas and Emily Balkas to Salvador Castaneda and Edgar Castaneda, a single-family residence 3254 Spokane Way. $445,000, 2,038 square feet, $218 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Newark

· Terry Seggebruch and Carol Seggebruch to Paige Sanders, a single-family residence 1 Coy Park Drive. $295,000, 2,912 square feet, $101 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Paola C Gamino Martinez purchased a single-family residence 2 North Van Buren Street. $217,500, 1,200 square feet, $181 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Oswego

· Patrick W. Hanley to Sandra C. Diaz, a single-family residence 240 Devoe Drive. $325,000, 1,173 square feet, $277 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Property Partners MZ LLC bought a single-family residence 608 Hawley Drive. $275,000, 1,500 square feet, $183 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Patricia Byron and Sommer Byron to Jianyi Cheng, a single-family residence 317 Parker Place. $500,000, 2,289 square feet, $218 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Tyrone M. Bitoy and Miyuki Bitoy to Herbert Alejandro Nath, a single-family residence 135 River Mist Drive. $397,000, 2,023 square feet, $196 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Harry Carreno to Samantha Soriano, a single-family residence 337 Lakeshore Drive. $350,000, 2,052 square feet, $171 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Revocable Marina Kononenko and Marina Kononenko to Guillermo U. Rizo mut, a single-family residence 617 Carnation Drive. $500,000, 2,325 square feet, $215 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Cear Alvarado and Tammy Alvarado to Jillian Fairbanks, a single-family residence 129 Seton Creek Drive. $395,000, 1,651 square feet, $239 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Amber S. Koster to A & R Real Holdings LLC, a single-family residence 710 Springside Court. $355,000, 1,864 square feet, $190 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Napoleon Morales and Nora E. Morales to Joseph Bavol, a single-family residence 101 Bell Court. $442,000, 1,471 square feet, $300 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Eric Kordas and Veronica Resek to Eric Woods, a single-family residence 415 Sudbury Circle. $537,000, 2,360 square feet, $228 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Plainfield

· Asmaa Mohamed Bakroon and Luai Ahmed Hayajneh to Jose Luis Chave Rivera, a single-family residence 26414 Rustling Birch Way. $790,000, 3,237 square feet, $244 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jason J. Hallman and Carmen Hallman to Corey Haas and Diana Haas, a single-family residence 1910 Crestview Drive. $430,000, 2,430 square feet, $177 per square-foot

· Gilles Family Living Trust and Gilles to Kyle Rasmussen and Kaela Rasmussen, a single-family residence 13624 Arborview Boulevard. $480,500, 2,753 square feet, $175 per square-foot

· Tomas Perez and Jennifer Perez to Adam Kantner, a single-family residence 2199 Ashby Lane. $400,000, 2,292 square feet, $175 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Veronica Velasco to Hitesh Chadha and Inesa Chadha, a single-family residence 2401 Red Oak Court. $405,000, 2,012 square feet, $201 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Plano

· Luke Lynn and Norma Partida to Erik R. Holstead, a single-family residence 311 East Jones Street. $217,000, 952 square feet, $228 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Cheryl L. Clymer to Elizabeth A. Balla and David P. Balla, a single-family residence 4334 Dillon Street. $280,000, 1,768 square feet, $158 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Luann Whitmer to Denel Whitmer Trust and Whitmer, a single-family residence 1801 Tyler Road. $300,000, 4,768 square feet, $63 per square-foot

· Big Rock Realty LLC to R & E Gonzalez Properties LLC, a single-family residence 217 North Hugh Street. $190,000, 1,840 square feet, $103 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Rainy South Elgin LLC to Lisa Perez, a single-family residence 306 Waubonsee Drive. $275,000, 1,382 square feet, $199 per square-foot

Sandwich

· Thatcher Treber & Karen SUE TR to Nicholas Crawford and Maria Crawford, a single-family residence 3107 Ernest Drive. $462,500, 2,312 square feet, $200 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Yorkville

· Elmer Ramirez acquired a single-family residence 307 Andrew Drive. $398,000, 1,830 square feet, $217 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Eti Vele and Diana Kreuzer Nolan to Mary Hurley Schopen and Eric Schopen, a single-family residence 2643 Seeley Street. $429,500, 2,407 square feet, $178 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Priscilla Tolemy and Adam Tolemy to Marcos Lopez, a single-family residence 3243 Pinewood Drive. $440,000, 2,397 square feet, $184 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Cynthia G. Metzger to Ripley M. Friberg, a single-family residence 1343 Cannonball Trail. $295,000, 1,238 square feet, $238 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Robert K. Egner and Susan M. Egner to Katelyn Doepel, a single-family residence 5751 Audrey Avenue. $735,000, 3,794 square feet, $194 per square-foot, five bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Mark Woodfork and Barbra Woodfork to Jesus Aguado, a single-family residence 2533 Lyman Loop. $439,000, 2,936 square feet, $150 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Raul Leon and Alyssa Leon obtained a single-family residence 2322 Iroquois Lane. $400,000, 2,432 square feet, $164 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Richard W. Deinert and Janet M. Deinert to Douglas Obermoller And Susan Obermoller Livin and Susan Obermoller, a single-family residence 1368 Chestnut Lane. $315,000, 1,537 square feet, $205 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ortiz Victor M Trust to Jack Hugunin, a single-family residence 203 Windham Circle. $316,666, 2,154 square feet, $147 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Christian A. Barrera and Paola Barrera to Susan Carol Condit, a single-family residence 2634 Seeley Street. $435,000, 2,407 square feet, $181 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Katie L. Boswell to Favio Renteria, a single-family residence 4620 Plymouth Avenue, Apt. 8. $377,500, 1,691 square feet, $223 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Ramero Passamentt Family Trust and Passamentt to Elyssa Stewart, a single-family residence 2261 Beresford Drive. $288,000, 1,470 square feet, $196 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Michael Bellas and Lorraine A. Bellas to Douglas R. Turner, a single-family residence 2936 Ellsworth Drive. $436,000, 2,040 square feet, $214 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Christine Amoni to Jennifer Lovejoy, a single-family residence 1962 Rena Lane. $286,000, 1,093 square feet, $262 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Douglas A. Kinsella and April M. Kinsella to Andrew McKee and Chelsey Kay McKee, a single-family residence 506 Heustis Street. $444,500, 2,170 square feet, $205 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Dekay Thompson and Tsultrim Gyatso to Shannon M. Larson and Matthew M. Larson, a single-family residence 162 Bertram Drive, Unit I. $208,000, 1,150 square feet, $181 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Anthony Salvatore Gurgone and Joey Michelle Gurgone to Trent Weeks and Jordan Weeks, a single-family residence 2883 McMurtrie Court. $480,000, 2,678 square feet, $179 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lori A. Fink to Darin Peterson and Stacey Peterson, a single-family residence 227 Hillcrest Avenue, Apt. A. $260,000, 1,248 square feet, $208 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Cheryl Ann Gutzwiler to Midwest Professionals Hosting LLC, a single-family residence 10519 Route 71. $189,500, 2,944 square feet, $64 per square-foot

· Carlos Daniel Perez to Jennifer Clausel, a single-family residence 758 John Street. $290,000, 1,216 square feet, $238 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Sean K. Jones and Ashley Jones to Jason M. Leibrecht, a single-family residence 204 Country Lane. $515,000, 2,147 square feet, $240 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Mario Sparto to Frank McNamara and Roberta McNamara, a single-family residence 1306 Evergreen Lane. $390,000, 1,612 square feet, $242 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms