Sale closed in Joliet: $380,000 for a single-family home

A 2,312-square-foot single-family house, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 3501 Theodore Street in Joliet was sold on June 2 for $380,000, or $164 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 11,274 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 3407 Leominster Avenue, in March, a 1,196-square-foot single-family home was sold for $291,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,816-square-foot single-family residence at 1617 Timberline Drive sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,576-square-foot single-family house at 1504 Addleman Street, sold in December 2025, for $281,000, a price per square foot of $109.