Recently sold residential properties in Will County: June 8 to 14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Will County reported during the week of June 8. There were 87 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,228-square-foot property on Hiawatha Drive in Homer Glen that sold for $490,000.

Aurora

· Sesso Karen SUE LVG TR to Roman Kyrylenko and Galynia Ata Kyrylenko, a condominium 1972 Middlebury Drive. $325,000

· Stacey Devin Keeler to Kenneth Olson, a single-family residence 3193 Davey Court. $497,000, 2,586 square feet, $192 per square-foot

· Ronald H. Schmitz to Eric J. Havinga, a single-family residence 2398 Savoy Court. $425,000, 2,063 square feet, $206 per square-foot

Bolingbrook

· Paul Dagys to Zhaojian Chu, a condominium 309 Emerald Court. $225,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Kai Y. Huang to Michael Blasingame, a single-family residence 7 Pampas Court. $495,000, 2,267 square feet, $218 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Mateusz Jaronczyk to Joseph Czarnecki, a single-family residence 401 Salem Square, Unit D. $229,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

· FW-Bkpl Series i Trust and US Bank Trust to Jillian Radecki, a single-family residence 333 Claridge Circle. $502,000, 3,686 square feet, $136 per square-foot

· Nicholas M. Doshen to Michael Doody, a single-family residence 221 Davis Lane. $317,007, 1,262 square feet, $251 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Channahon

· Charles Brandau to Donnell Robinson, a single-family residence 25530 South Canal Street. $250,000

Crest Hill

· James Jr Nicole Hernandez to Trevor A. Samuelson, a single-family residence 2229 Lynwood Street. $350,000, 1,381 square feet, $253 per square-foot

· Dennis M Rosemary Schabert to Debra A. Lenz, a single-family residence 21302 Prince Lake Drive. $425,000, 1,950 square feet, $218 per square-foot

Crete

· James A. Sinnott and Lafaye Sinnott acquired a single-family residence 855 Yorkshire Terrace. $296,000, 1,595 square feet, $186 per square-foot

· D & S LVG Trust to Minima Homes LLC, a single-family residence 26841 South Linden Lane. $213,500, 1,660 square feet, $129 per square-foot

· Gregory A. Platta to Samantha Sue Dambaugh, a single-family residence 26757 South Linden Lane. $210,000

· George R. Ratkovich to Javier Haro, a single-family residence 23265 South Volbrecht Road. $290,000, 1,499 square feet, $193 per square-foot

· Wesley Blanchard to Trust Number 90023651666 and Chicago Title Land Trust, a single-family residence 95 Alpine Lane. $385,000, 2,586 square feet, $149 per square-foot

· US Bank Trust and Residential Asset Securities Corporation Home to Laurus Homes LLC, a single-family residence 25042 South Whispering Oaks Lane. $207,900, 2,777 square feet, $75 per square-foot

· Grandview Capital LLC to Melinda Fullerton, a single-family residence 1466 Wood Street. $215,000, 1,535 square feet, $140 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Frankfort

· Vallejo Fmly TR to Matthew Andersen and Jenna Andersen, a single-family residence 10626 Shilling Road. $800,000, 3,006 square feet, $266 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Nathaniel Hall to Joseph Poracky and Nancy Poracky, a single-family residence 20662 Francisca Way. $1 million, 3,405 square feet, $294 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Brandon M Amanda M Cavanaugh to Mark McDowell and Lynda McDowell, a single-family residence 115 Center Road. $485,000, 1,792 square feet, $271 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Victor G. Bernardi to Charles Thomas Presnak, a single-family residence 901 Saint Andrews Way. $574,900, 2,628 square feet, $219 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Haily M. Lively purchased a single-family residence 7757 Coventry Lane. $515,000, 2,825 square feet, $182 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Leah Ashley Morrow to Kevin Graff, a single-family residence 21160 South Hillside Road. $305,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Corey A. Hannig to Rand Family Trust and Rand, a single-family residence 8338 West Chestnut Court. $335,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Thaddeus J. Sulkowski and Susan M. Sulkowski to Christopher Toppi, a single-family residence 9234 Cloister Court. $552,500, 2,891 square feet, $191 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Robert L Peggy A Nevin to VAN ECK Family Revocable Living Trust and Van Eck, a townhouse 20341 Fallingwater Circle. $460,000, 2,025 square feet, $227 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Homer Glen

· Karen A. Rothgery to Marijusz Soltys and Urszula Soltys, a single-family residence 13217 Stonecreek Court. $555,000, 1,731 square feet, $321 per square-foot

· Theresa Fresa Townsend and Townsend T Fmly TR 1 to Peter R. Okrei, a single-family residence 13361 West 159th Street. $270,000, 1,312 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· Karnig C Kimberly Tokmanian to Gerdas Gudzevicius, a single-family residence 14463 South Pebble Creek Drive. $375,900, 1,422 square feet, $264 per square-foot

· Grabowski Thomas P TR 8002358109 to Mateusz Szczerbiak, a single-family residence 13236 West Hiawatha Drive. $490,000, 2,228 square feet, $220 per square-foot

· Leahbellah B. Guzowski to Sorour Lotfizadeh, a single-family residence 15663 Jeanne Lane. $700,000, 4,070 square feet, $172 per square-foot

Joliet

· John Christine Perusich to Joshua Barlog and Emily Barlog, a single-family residence 3003 Roxbury Court. $375,000, 1,488 square feet, $252 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· A & K Rental MGMT Series Cottage to Marisabel Martinez Lopez, a single-family residence 1061 Cottage Place. $225,000

· Kingsmead Asset Holding TR to Christian I. Carter, a single-family residence 1812 Wake Island Drive. $345,000

· Douglas Susan Sullivan to Alan Abraham Go Calderon, a single-family residence 16 South Margaret Street. $270,000, 1,328 square feet, $203 per square-foot

· Ryan Czartoryski to Kyle Juricich, a single-family residence 1116 Davison Street. $320,000, 1,773 square feet, $180 per square-foot

· Matthew V Bianca Chicke to Blanca Garcia, a single-family residence 2913 Avalon Avenue. $355,000, 1,926 square feet, $184 per square-foot

· Eola Manigo obtained a single-family residence 403 Pico Street. $40,000

· US Neighbors Contractors Inc to Alexander Velazquez, a single-family residence 340 Pine Street. $188,000

· Fernando Rodriguez and Emilia Perez to Jesus Arriaga Lopez, a single-family residence 824 Hague Street. $205,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Christopher J. Foray to Eduardo Fuentes, a single-family residence 429 Burke Drive. $220,000, three bedrooms

· Mathew D. Emmons to Daniel Lopez, a single-family residence 22 Berkley Avenue. $165,000, two bedrooms

· Jadwiga Marian Lesny to TJG Group Properties LLC, a single-family residence 1004 Parkwood Drive. $420,000, 3,752 square feet, $112 per square-foot, seven bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Jose Santa Ortiz to Alejandra Farias, a single-family residence 403 South Reedwood Drive. $281,000, 1,700 square feet, $165 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Sharma Group Inc to Alma Vargas, a single-family residence 907 Glenwood Avenue. $356,000, 1,918 square feet, $186 per square-foot, five bedrooms and two bathrooms

Lockport

· Michael S. Kazlauskas to Tyler W. Hair and Annie Hair, a single-family residence 513 Meadow Wood Lane. $440,000, 2,260 square feet, $195 per square-foot

· Turoski Candace M TR to Ryan Schilling, a condominium 16640 South Windsor Lane. $269,900

Manhattan

· Jacqueline D. Soukup donaldson to Michael E. Schergen, a single-family residence 160 Marion Street. $260,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Daniel Gira to Corey Hannig, a single-family residence 25366 Maxwell Street. $435,000, 2,550 square feet, $171 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Minooka

· Mark F. Klimko to Gabriel Leone, a single-family residence 24026 Timberwood Drive. $290,000, 1,400 square feet, $207 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Mokena

· Anthony Correa to Andrew Cash and Amy Cash, a single-family residence 10945 1st Street. $474,808, 2,108 square feet, $225 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lisa Morgan to Jason Parks, a single-family residence 11608 197th Street. $440,000, 1,247 square feet, $353 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Robert E Linda M Swale to Colin Denny, a single-family residence 20004 Everett Lane. $521,600, 2,638 square feet, $198 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Clara Oklu to Theresa Halm, a single-family residence 10291 Cambridge Drive. $280,000, 1,752 square feet, $160 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Naperville

· Michael J. Souronis to Patrick Owen McPadden, a single-family residence 2413 Putnam Drive. $675,000, 2,316 square feet, $291 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Syed S. Sibtain bought a single-family residence 3915 Royal Portrush Drive. $1.1 million, 3,782 square feet, $291 per square-foot

· Michael J Joanne M Connors to Brendon Studzinski, a single-family residence 2711 Wendy Drive. $1.04 million, 4,240 square feet, $244 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Plainfield

· Big Door Home Buyers LLC to Angele Trposki, a single-family residence 20931 West Boulder Drive. $370,000, 2,004 square feet, $185 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· William Smith to Joseph Grimm, a single-family residence 25439 West Route 30. $305,000

· Linda A. Cameron to Carol Jackowiak, a single-family residence 23856 West Dayfield Drive. $350,000, 1,692 square feet, $207 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Eugene Martinez Jr. to Josue Menendez, a single-family residence 21341 West Earhart Court. $225,000

· Kenneth W. Johnson to Christopher D. Vanek, a single-family residence 23628 West Rueben Street. $540,000, 2,738 square feet, $197 per square-foot

· Dennis Misoles purchased a single-family residence 15315 South Joliet Road. $460,000, 3,074 square feet, $150 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Minghua Li to Tanmay Pravinchan Patwa, a single-family residence 5440 Sugarloaf Court. $305,000, 1,668 square feet, $183 per square-foot

· Terry Maddox to Christian Samayoa, a single-family residence 2117 Wesmere Lakes Drive. $395,000, 1,966 square feet, $201 per square-foot

· Meera U. Gosein to Faria Yousuf, a single-family residence 4013 Oak Tree Lane. $255,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ellen M Jeffrey Kozlowski to Max Botbol, a single-family residence 12542 Larkspur Lane. $724,900, 2,705 square feet, $268 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Cizek D. George Jr. to Ann Ruddy, a single-family residence 16426 South Dan Oconnell Drive. $335,000

· Anikash LLC to Chasity C. Beckless, a single-family residence 1625 Madison Ridge Drive. $472,000, 2,764 square feet, $171 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jason Leibrecht to James M. Dutton, a single-family residence 11401 South Preakness Drive. $440,000, 1,673 square feet, $263 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Robert A. Estrada to Joshua Chenier, a single-family residence 23138 Judith Court. $343,000, 1,802 square feet, $190 per square-foot

· Istvan Dombi to Isaac Jimenez, a single-family residence 13050 South Elizabeth Drive. $425,000, 2,363 square feet, $180 per square-foot

· Mary Ann Wands to Jeffery A. Schlueter, a condominium 13809 South Bristlecone Lane, Apt. A. $215,000

· Jaime Martinez to Venkata Narayana R Mithinti, a single-family residence 14450 Independence Drive. $520,500, 2,496 square feet, $209 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Romeoville

· John R. Baio Sr. to Nuhome Ventures LLC, a single-family residence 793 Six Pines Drive. $279,500, 1,338 square feet, $209 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Daniel Zarycki to Sandra M. Bednarz, a condominium 1929 West Crestview Circle. $279,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Mills Charlene C TR to Mary Dussault, a single-family residence 1471 West Grand Haven Road. $370,000, 2,090 square feet, $177 per square-foot

· Zhengsong Deng to Konnor D. Parrish, a single-family residence 1823 Fieldstone Court. $460,000, 2,284 square feet, $201 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Anthony P. Esquivel Jr. to Cristian Heredia Orizaba, a single-family residence 506 Kenyon Avenue. $307,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Taylor J. Glasgow and Mariel Glasgow to Quintana Sandra M Ruiz, a single-family residence 209 Nippert Avenue. $335,000, 1,800 square feet, $186 per square-foot

· Hafeez LLC to Michael Bodinet, a single-family residence 222 Pell Avenue. $340,000, 1,440 square feet, $236 per square-foot

Shorewood

· Carl P. Ponn to Andrew Montague and Veronica Montague, a single-family residence 25226 Balmoral Drive. $468,000, 4,010 square feet, $117 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Adrian Cabral obtained a single-family residence 804 Caprice Drive. $320,000, 1,886 square feet, $170 per square-foot

· Marvia A. Wierzba to Patricia Callahan, a single-family residence 709 Prairie Drive. $333,000, 1,312 square feet, $254 per square-foot

Tinley Park

· Carol J. Filmanowicz to Raymond L. Kusinski, a condominium 7928 Trinity Circle, Unit 2NW. $273,500, 1,720 square feet, $159 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Wilmington

· William I. Rosa to Patrick Lambert, a single-family residence 927 Wabash Street. $160,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom