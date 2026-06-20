Ogle County residential properties sales: Sold June 8 to 14

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Ogle County reported during the week of June 8. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,830-square-foot property on Hamlet Circle in Byron that sold for $317,000.

Byron

· Patrick Southwick and Christina Southwick to Duwayne Moore, a single-family residence 6980 North Summit Drive. $330,000, 2,083 square feet, $158 per square-foot

· Austin Atchinson bought a single-family residence 6227 North Oak Court. $210,500, 2,600 square feet, $81 per square-foot

· Abigail Barker and Levi J. Barker to Christine Nolan, a single-family residence 5115 East Hamlet Circle. $317,000, 1,830 square feet, $173 per square-foot

· Matthew P. Fuger and Priscilla J. Fuger acquired a single-family residence 5206 East Hubbard Trail. $420,000, 2,022 square feet, $208 per square-foot

Davis Junction

· John W. Radtke and Caitlyn R. Radtke purchased a single-family residence 306 West Chicago Avenue. $200,000, 1,800 square feet, $111 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Esmond

· Tellus Demetra LLC to Nathan D. Clark, a rural residence 3853 North Bennett Road. $225,000, 2,184 square feet, $103 per square-foot

Forreston

· Ethan Klosa obtained a single-family residence 303 North Walnut Avenue. $82,000, 2,415 square feet, $34 per square-foot

Oregon

· Poverty NOB LLC to Edward Saloga and Barbara Saloga, a rural residence 1260 Old Wagon Road. $1.1 million, 1,020 square feet, $1,074 per square-foot

· John V. Lizzi and Megan L. Lizzi acquired a single-family residence 959 North River Road. $390,000, 4,890 square feet, $80 per square-foot

Polo

· Brennan Schofield to Ross Dean Behrends, a single-family residence 406 South Congress Avenue. $177,000, 1,008 square feet, $176 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Rochelle

· Roberto Carlos San Valiente bought a single-family residence 206 Phyllis Avenue. $180,000, 1,620 square feet, $111 per square-foot

· Bryan P. Frankfother and Bryan P Frankfother Trust NO 1 to Becky Houghton, a single-family residence 909 Carlisle Drive. $250,000, 2,216 square feet, $113 per square-foot

· Arturo Juarez Guevara to Benjamin Ward and Mary Ward, a single-family residence 303 Depot Street. $270,000, 1,863 square feet, $145 per square-foot

· David Pelayo and Maria D. Pelayo obtained a single-family residence 421 7th Avenue. $76,000, 2,058 square feet, $37 per square-foot

Rockford

· Robert G. Bailey to Azam Al Dulaimi, a single-family residence 10707 North Il Route 2. $356,000, 1,252 square feet, $284 per square-foot