What $400,000 can buy you in Will County in the week of June 8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $395,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 2117 Wesmere Lakes Drive, Plainfield, the home spans 1,966 square feet and was sold for $395,000, or $201 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,208-square-foot, and it was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on May 28.

2. $385,000

Priced at $385,000 (equivalent to $149 per square foot), this single-family home situated at 95 Alpine Lane, Crete, was sold in May. The house spans 2,586 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 28.

3. $375,900

At $375,900 ($264 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 14463 South Pebble Creek Drive, Homer Glen, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1976, provides 1,422 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,425-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 27.

4. $375,000

In May, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 3003 Roxbury Court, Joliet, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,488 square feet, was built in 2005 and was sold for $375,000, which calculates to $252 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,404 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 26.

5. $374,295

For a price tag of $374,295, the property, located at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive, Plainfield, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 28.3-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 27.