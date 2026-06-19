What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County, June 8 to 14

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $252 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2004 and situated at 12511 Rock Island Trail, Huntley, was sold in June. The home spans 1,190 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,663-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on June 4.

2. $300,000

At $300,000 ($197 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1701 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in June. This property, built in 2005, provides 1,524 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on June 3.

3. $300,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in June. Located at 10 South Grant Street, North Aurora, the house spans 1,454 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $206 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,454-square-foot, and it was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on June 2.

4. $299,000

For a price tag of $299,000 ($173 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2006 and located at 1260 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove, changed hands in June. The home spans 1,728 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 1,307-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on June 3.

5. $299,000

Situated at 268 Seneca Street, Elgin, this single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $299,000, translating to $164 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1892, offers a living area of 1,820 square feet and sits on a 0.8-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 29.