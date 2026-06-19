Single-family home sells in Princeton for $425,000

A single-family residence, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The house at 711 Linnwood Drive in Princeton was sold on June 1. The purchase price was $425,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Princeton have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family home at 1203 West Clark Street, sold in May, for $228,000.

· At 245 North Linn Street, in July 2025, a single-family house was sold for $255,000.

· In November 2025, a single-family home at 702 West Hudson Street sold for $289,000.