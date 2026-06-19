Single-family home sells in DeKalb for $265,500

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 1531 Sunrise Drive in DeKalb was sold on June 5. The purchase price was $265,500. The property sits on a 12,726-square-foot lot.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 1426 Cambria Drive, sold in May, for $256,000.

· At 1461 Waterside Drive, in April, a single-family home was sold for $263,500.

· In April, a single-family home at 1492 Waterside Drive, Unit 304-1 sold for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.