Single-family home sells for $490,000 in Woodstock

A 2,160-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1980, has changed hands.

The house at 14320 Westwood Trail in Woodstock was sold on June 4 for $490,000, or $227 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,249-square-foot single-family house at 14267 Castlebar Trail, sold in February, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· At 971 Teton Drive, in October 2025, a 2,100-square-foot single-family home was sold for $434,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In January, a 2,459-square-foot single-family house at 14130 Castlebar Trail sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $191.