Sale closed in Barrington: $915,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 865 Churchill Court in Barrington has a new owner since June 10.

The 3,654-square-foot house, built in 1987, was sold for $915,000, or $250 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,985 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 876 Hampstead Court, in September 2025, a 4,495-square-foot single-family house was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· In April 2025, a 2,511-square-foot single-family home at 996 Commonwealth Court sold for $596,500, a price per square foot of $238.

· A 4,009-square-foot single-family home at 880 Hampstead Court, sold in October 2025, for $1.24 million, a price per square foot of $309.