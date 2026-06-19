Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $540,000

A 3,616-square-foot residential property, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 1053 Wheatland Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on June 3 for $540,000, or $149 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,597 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a residential property at 996 Hawthorne Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $324.

· At 936 Hawthorne Drive in Crystal Lake, in April, a 2,538-square-foot residential property was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· A residential property at 8980 Bardwell Lane in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $657,000, a price per square foot of $132. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.