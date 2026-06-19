Dixon: Single-family home sells for $258,000

The single-family residence located at 1652 Overlook Drive in Dixon was sold on May 21, for $258,000, or $161 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,606 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 2,241-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Dixon have also recently been sold:

· In April, a single-family residence at 770 Evelynn Rose Lane sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· A 2,000-square-foot single-family residence at 1528 South College Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $130.

· At 1501 South College Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,586-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $185,000, a price per square foot of $117.