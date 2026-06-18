Single-family home sells for $350,000 in Sycamore

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 513 Amherst Drive in Sycamore was sold on May 28. The purchase price was $350,000.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May, a single-family home at 311 Alden Drive sold for $483,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2337 Coventry Circle, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $490,500.

· A single-family residence at 2251 Coventry Circle, sold in May, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.